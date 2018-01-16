Tech :  Facebook’s user base and ad business could benefit from its News Feed adjustment (FB)

news

Facebook is planning a News Feed algorithm change that will de-emphasize publisher and brand content, and prioritize posts from users’ friends and family.

The change, which could roll out as early as next week, means text posts, videos, and photos that are shared and commented on by users’ friends will see more prominent News Feed placement. Facebook will also begin favoring content from publishers it deems as reputable, although it’s unclear how the company will distinguish reputability.

Facebook’s user base and ad business are poised to benefit from its News Feed tweak:

Facebook can mollify concerns that it has become cluttered with publisher content. Users feel the platform has become crowded with publisher and brand posts, and has shifted away from being a destination for friends and family-related content, according to surveys of Facebook users, per The New York Times.

Increased visibility could encourage users to post more often. Users may post more photos and videos to Facebook because there will be a greater chance their friends and family will see it. This could help Facebook retain users who might have otherwise posted content to platforms like Twitter and Snapchat.

The tweak can discourage passive News Feed consumption. Users may be more inclined to comment on posts and message each other with more friend- and family-related content in the News Feed. The company is focused on encouraging "meaningful interactions," as actively sharing messages and comments with close friends is linked to improvements in well-being, according to Facebook.

It also could drive more ad revenue to the company. The change will decrease publishers' visibility, potentially causing more companies to purchase sponsored posts. This could contribute to helping Facebook top the $10.1 billion in ad revenue it generated in Q3 2017.

At the same time, the News Feed change poses potential risks for the company:

The referral traffic it sends to publishers could drop even further. This would be troubling for publishers as the amount of external traffic Facebook sent already dropped significantly in 2017 — the company provided 26% of publishers’ external traffic in November, down from 39% in January, per Parse.ly.

This would be troubling for publishers as the amount of external traffic Facebook sent already dropped significantly in 2017 — the company provided 26% of publishers’ external traffic in November, down from 39% in January, per Parse.ly. Time spent on the platform could decrease in the short term. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects the amount of time users spend on the platform to decrease as a result of the change. This could be because users will initially spend more time on other platforms to consume publisher and media content.

