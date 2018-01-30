Tech :  Facebook unveils privacy initiative ahead of EU regulations (FB)

news

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "Digital Media Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

Facebook is helping its users to better control and understand their data privacy settings ahead of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU's strict data privacy rules that go into effect on May 25.

In the coming year, Facebook will introduce a privacy center that lets users easily control their data settings from one place.

The tech giant also started rolling out educational videos in the News Feed that inform users how to control their privacy settings, and it published its privacy principles for the first time.

The GDPR will be enforced across the 28-member EU region, and requires companies to report data breaches within 72 hours. Under the regulation, companies must also allow users to export their data and have it deleted. Companies that breach the GDPR are subject to fines of €20 million ($25 million) or up to 4% of annual turnover, whichever is higher.

Below are two key implications of the looming regulation:

It may hurt brands’ ad targeting capabilities. The GDPR paves the way for users to opt out of sharing data, which could impede brands' ability to reach users through targeted ads. As a result, advertisers and brands will have to find ways to connect with their customers to ensure they're lawfully collecting data.

The GDPR paves the way for users to opt out of sharing data, which could impede brands' ability to reach users through targeted ads. As a result, advertisers and brands will have to find ways to connect with their customers to ensure they're lawfully collecting data. And companies’ will spend big to ensure compliance and avoid hefty fines.Fortune 500 companies will spend around $8 billion on GDPR compliance privacy technology, according to the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and EY. Actual expenditure on GDPR compliance could be higher as more companies iron out their plan of attack for the regulation — 79% of companies had no plan in place for GDPR, according to an August 2017 survey by IT company HyTrust.

The GDPR highlights the growing regulatory scrutiny digital companies face in Europe.In 2017, Germany began fining companies that don’t remove fake news or hate speech from their platforms within 24 hours, for example. Moreover, earlier in January, the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) urged Google and Facebook to create an independent group to regulate inappropriate content. The European region is likely looking to set precedents and become the global leader in protecting users online.

The Digital Trust Report, a brand new report from BI Intelligence, examines consumers’ perception of major social platforms. It rates Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and LinkedIn on security, community, user experience, and content authenticity and shareability. These insights help brands and marketers make informed decisions about where to spend their marketing and branding dollars.

All of the information in this survey comes from our proprietary BI Insiders panel, made up of more than 15,000 specially selected and recruited Business Insider readers. This panel is designed to be a leading indicator of what’s next in digital. The panelists are business and tech savvy, they have buying power, and they’re highly engaged. The survey revealed some fascinating insights into how millennials and decision makers view today’s most popular social media platforms.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

Digital trust has been shaken by a proliferation of malicious content and data breaches, which has significant consequences for brands that use these platforms.

The top platform won by a huge margin on most attributes. Content on this platform is more likely to be viewed as forthright and honest, which increases the persuasiveness of ads and marketing messages that appear alongside it. This also creates ideal conditions for thought leadership and branded and sponsored content to flourish.

The second-ranked platform was bolstered by users' confidence sharing content they find there. Users were most apt to share content they found there, which, together with its massive audience and high engagement, makes it the right platform to maximize reach.

The social platform that finished dead last did so because of its abusive comments section and extremely annoying ads. Still, this hasn’t dissuaded people from visiting, as evidenced by the time spent monthly and massive user base. This platform also resonates more with older generations.

The Digital Trust Report is only available with a subscription to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service. To access this report, plus hundreds of other deep dives into the future of digital, click here.