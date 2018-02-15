Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Facebook's user growth is dwindling — especially among young people


Tech Facebook's user growth is dwindling — especially among young people

  • Published:

Facebook's struggle to attract young users is only getting worse, according to market forecasts. In its most recent quarterly results, Facebook revealed that its user base had basically come to a halt in North America, and that its daily active users had dropped by 1 million. But Facebook is still getting hit the hardest when it comes to attracting young people. As this chart by Statista shows, the user growth for people under the age of 11 is predicted to be especially dismal for 2018, even despite the site's popularity compared to Snapchat and Instagram.

null play

null

(Jenny Cheng/BI Graphics)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Couples who follow 2 basic rules when they argue tend to be happier...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates reveals the 2 reasons he's giving away his $90 billion...bullet
3 Tech 15 science-backed tips to get someone to fall in love with youbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech US diplomats suffered mysterious brain damage and hearing loss in Cuba — and it could mean there's new way to cause brain injuries
Asiff and Brian
Tech Cryptocurrency investors on Coinbase got hit with thousands of dollars in 'ghost' charges after a credit card systems glitch
null
Tech A study of more than 100,000 people has found that one food group is closely linked with cancer
null
Tech 5 million people watched Netflix's 'trainwreck' of a new 'Cloverfield' movie in the first week, which has an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes