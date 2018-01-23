Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech 'God of War,' the first major PlayStation 4 game of 2018, will arrive on April 20

Kratos is back, and this time he's a dad! The reboot to "God of War" arrives on PlayStation 4 this April, Sony announced on Tuesday.

The long-awaited reboot to the "God of War" series is nearly here: The game arrives on April 20, Sony revealed in a new trailer on Tuesday.

As you might expect, the game is exclusive to Sony's PlayStation 4 console — in fact, it's the first major exclusive game coming to Sony's outrageously popular game console in 2018.

In the previous "God of War" games, players controlled Kratos (the pale gentleman seen above) as he tore his way through thousands of humans and creatures in a bid to destroy the ancient gods who cursed him. In this new game, he's on a somber voyage with his son. Rather than starting from a place of vengeance, though, he's seemingly on a mission to overcome the things that come between him and his mission: to spread the ashes of his dead wife in a far away land.

As ever, the new "God of War" is full of giant monsters and bizarre creatures. Here's one such giant monster/bizarre creature:

Check out the new trailer right here:

