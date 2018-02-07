Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google Fiber's parent company has a new CEO — its third in little more than a year (GOOGL, GOOG)


  Published:

Industry veteran Dinesh Jain is taking over as CEO of Google's broadband access spinoff — even as the company is trying to figure out its mission.

  • Alphabet has named Dinesh Jain as the new CEO of Access, its subsidiary that runs Google Fiber.
  • Jain is an industry veteran who previously served as chief operating officer of Time Warner Cable.
  • He's the third CEO of Access in 16 months.


Access, the Alphabet subsidiary that runs Google Fiber, has a new CEO — its third in 16 months.

The internet access company announced Tuesday it has named industry veteran Dinesh Jain as its new head. Jain started Tuesday and will work out of Access' headquarters in California, the company said in a blog post.

"We're excited to announce that Access has a new leader to move the Google Fiber and Webpass businesses forward," Access said in the post.

An Access spokeswoman declined to comment.

The broadband company's previous CEO, Gregory McCray, announced he was leaving the company in July. His predecessor, Craig Barratt, left the previous October.

Jain, who most recently served as the chief operating officer of Time Warner Cable, comes to a company that has been struggling to define its mission. Access announced in October 2016 that it would cease rolling out Google Fiber, which offers super-high speed broadband access over fiber optic cables, to new cities. Last year, it laid off hundreds of employees.

Access offers Google Fiber in 12 US metropolitan areas and offers its Webpass wireless service in another eight.

