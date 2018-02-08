Tech :  Google, Netgear, and more are shaking up home security market (GOOG, NTGR)

news

The connected home security market has been one of the most active segments of the consumer IoT, with companies like Nest and Wink releasing new products in a bid to expand their presence in the home, as detailed in our recent IoT 2018 report.

Now, a number of companies are moving to change the way they’re engaging with the home security space, as they look to match competitors and diversify revenue away from hardware alone.

Netgear will spin out its Arlo home security camera unit into a separate company, reports Engadget. The Arlo brand has been successful in the smart home market, with Netgear reporting that annual revenue from its Arlo segment more than doubled from 2016 to 2017, reaching $378 million. Netgear is looking to build on this success by spinning out the unit to allow the Arlo team to focus specifically on building up its share of the market, while also raising additional capital through an IPO that will offer shares totaling around 20% of the company.

Home security company SimpliSafe announced a refresh to its product line, according to TechCrunch. The company has been offering connected home security systems since 2009, but is now adding a number of key devices to its systems, including cameras and updated smart lock keypads. Users sign up for a home monitoring service, as well, with tiers ranging from $14 to $24 a month. The market for devices continues to evolve, and while SimpliSafe is an established name, it's updating its offerings to stay relevant in the space against newer competitors.

Alphabet-owned Nest will be integrated into the Google hardware unit, the company announced. Google has been putting increasingly more emphasis on hardware — selling its Google Home smart speaker as well as the Pixel smartphones — and adding Nest and its smart home and home security products into that portfolio will help the company build out its connected home business. The search giant will be able to look into ways to better integrate Nest's home security bundle and service, Nest Secure, with Google Assistant and the Google Home.

Consumers are choosing to install home security products in increasing numbers.Forty-four percent of US-based respondents to a Coldwell Banker survey said they have some sort of smart home security device installed already, and another 12% plan to buy and set up a security device or system in 2018. The market for these sorts of devices is growing, which is why the likes of Nest, Wink, and SimpliSafe are expanding on their product offerings, looking to capture a larger swath of the market.

What most of these smart home security companies are also doing, though, is ensuring they offer AI-based services to build ongoing revenue streams. Most major players in the smart home security space already offer this, including Nest, Arlo, SimpliSafe, and Canary — though the latter had some issues in attempting to move features from its free tier of service into the premium tier. Smart security devices are generally meant to last for a number of years, meaning a company like Arlo’s long-term growth in the consumer space depends largely on the growth of the market for smart home devices. Using AI to make security systems better will allow companies to convince more consumers to pay for their premium tier and create a sustainable business model that doesn’t rely so much on device sales.

The US smart home market has still yet to meet the expectations many observers had in the early part of this decade.

The same issues BI Intelligence first identified back in 2015 still plague the space — persistently high prices, technological fragmentation, and consumers' lack of a perceived benefit from the devices.

But the newfound popularity of smart home voice control has revolutionized smart home ecosystems across the country, and convinces more consumers to equip their homes with smart devices on a daily basis. The Amazon Echo, released in 2014, has become immensely popular and capable, awakening users to the utility of both voice control and smart home devices. This has prompted companies to rush to release competing devices and integrate voice control into their smart home ecosystems.

