Tech :  Google’s CES booth flooded due to heavy rain — and employees were bailing out the water in buckets

Google's booth at CES 2018 was forced to close on Tuesday due to heavy rains that caused flooding.

The booth should open again Wednesday if everything dries out.

Las Vegas residents say the city hasn't seen rain in 121 days, but it's coming down nonstop on the first full day of CES.

LAS VEGAS — It's so rainy in Las Vegas that Google was forced to close down its booth at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday.

Google had planned a preview of its booth for press at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday, but was forced to close up shop completely after the booth flooded. Google's entire booth is now covered in tarps, with employees using buckets to bail out water off the back balcony.

A representative outside the booth said Google plans to open the booth again Wednesday morning, provided everything dries out before then.

Google wasn't the only victim of the heavy rain. The parking lot of Harrah's Las Vegas casino is now a massive flood zone:

Here's Google's booth as of about 10 a.m. PT:

The whole booth is covered in layers of tarps to keep out the rain.

We definitely won't be trying out this cool twisty slide today.

There might even be standing water inside, since people inside the booth were pouring buckets of water off the back balcony.

"OK Google, when is it going to stop raining?"