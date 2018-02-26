Tech :  Google unveils updates to Assistant to bolster voice platform (GOOGL)

news

Google is aiming to make its Google Assistant voice platform more useful by enabling multi-step voice commands and more tightly integrating the assistant with smartphones and carriers, according to The Verge.

The forthcoming updates are aimed at giving developers, phone vendors, and wireless carriers the tools to create a more interactive user experience, reach more users, and create a more seamless voice assistant experience. These updates are expected to roll out in the coming weeks and throughout the year.

Here are some of the new tools and expanded features that Google is hoping will win over more consumers and voice developers:

Routine commands on the Google Home smart speaker. Smart home routines enable users to manage their connected devices with just a single voice command to Google Assistant. Saying “Good morning” to Google Assistant can simultaneously turn on the lights, increase the thermostat temperature, and begin outlining the user’s day via Google Calendar, for example. The announcement comes on the heels of a similar offering from Amazon.

Expanded language support. Google Assistant will become available in over 30 languages by the end of the year, up from the eight languages it currently supports. This will enable Google Assistant to reach 95% of all active Android phones globally, according to Google VP of Product Nick Fox. Enabling Google Assistant to support more languages will help expand its global audience, and can spur usage of developers’ apps.

Multi-language support. Google Assistant will be able to automatically understand users in multiple languages and respond accordingly. Previously, users would be required to change their phone's language setting in order to switch between languages. This multilingual feature will initially only be available in English, French, and German, but is expected to expand to more languages over time.

Deeper Assistant integration with phones and carriers. Google is working with smartphone vendors, starting with Xiaomi, LG, and Sony, to integrate Google Assistant with the specific hardware and software of smartphones. Users will be able to ask Google Assistant to launch a specific camera feature, issuing commands like, “Hey Google, launch my camera’s augmented reality mode,” for example. Google is also working with wireless carriers, the first being Sprint, Vodafone, Telus, and Koodo, to integrate their services with Assistant. This could allow users to ask Google Assistant to check how much data is left on their monthly allotment, or even add more data to their plan.

The latest announcements could be key in helping Google bolster its voice assistant platform and spur adoption of the technology. A major challenge facing the overall voice assistant market is that most consumers rely on them to conduct simple tasks, like getting weather updates or setting timers, while complex and lengthy interactions lag. By creating new experiences that expand Google Assistant’s ability to complete more complex tasks, the usefulness of the platform will increase, and engagement can grow as a result. As voice assistants become more intelligent, and developers create better and more useful ways to integrate them with consumers' lives, voice will cement itself as the primary way consumers interact with their devices.

