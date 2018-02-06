Tech :  Google will reportedly buy the New York shopping emporium Chelsea Market for $2 billion

news

Google is reportedly acquiring New York shopping emporium Chelsea Market for $2 billion. As originally reported by The Real Deal, the tech company has plans to close the deal in April.

Google already counts itself as Chelsea Market's largest tenant, occupying 400,000 square feet of real estate on an upper floor. In 2010, the company purchased the sprawling office space across the street from Chelsea Market for $1.9 billion, and constructed an overhead walkway connecting the two buildings.

At the moment, there's no clear indication of Google's plans for the space, which currently houses a number of shops and eateries. Representatives from Google did not immediately respond for comment on the matter.