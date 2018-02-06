Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Google will reportedly buy the New York shopping emporium Chelsea Market for $2 billion


Google has plans to purchase the popular NYC shopping space in April, according to reports.

  • According to The Real Deal, Google is acquiring New York shopping emporium Chelsea Market for $2 billion.
  • The company already owns 400,000 square feet of real estate inside, and has offices located directly across the street.
  • Google's reported plans for the space are currently unclear.

Google is reportedly acquiring New York shopping emporium Chelsea Market for $2 billion. As originally reported by The Real Deal, the tech company has plans to close the deal in April.

Google already counts itself as Chelsea Market's largest tenant, occupying 400,000 square feet of real estate on an upper floor. In 2010, the company purchased the sprawling office space across the street from Chelsea Market for $1.9 billion, and constructed an overhead walkway connecting the two buildings.

At the moment, there's no clear indication of Google's plans for the space, which currently houses a number of shops and eateries. Representatives from Google did not immediately respond for comment on the matter.

