Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Google's parent company Alphabet is exploring a relationship with Saudi Arabia's oil giant to build a 'tech hub' in the Middle East (GOOG)


Tech Google's parent company Alphabet is exploring a relationship with Saudi Arabia's oil giant to build a 'tech hub' in the Middle East (GOOG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The deal could help Alphabet do more business with oil companies in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Image
Larry Page play

Larry Page

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • Google's parent company, Alphabet, is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco about building a "tech hub" in the Middle East.
  • According to The Wall Street Journal, Alphabet would build data centers in the region.
  • Aramco, potentially the world's most valuable company, is planning a late 2018 IPO that could valua the oil giant at $2 trillion.


Google's parent company Alphabet is exploring a deal with Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco to build data centers in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The report says Alphabet wants to help Aramco build a "tech hub" in the region as competition from other companies like Amazon heats up. The tech hub could reportedly include data centers built as a part of the partnership, though the specifics of which company would construct and operate the cloud servers isn't clear.

Alphabet CEO Larry Page has reportedly been involved in talks between the two companies for months. Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, reportedly has a keen interest in Silicon Valley, and is in favor of the talks of a potential partnership between the two companies.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman play

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

(REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser)

Aramco, a privately held company that could be the most valuable company in the world, has been planning an IPO set for late 2018 that could value the oil giant at $2 trillion. It will likely be the world's biggest IPO.

While a joint venture with Alphabet isn't directly tied to Aramco's plans to go public, The Journal notes that the oil company could use the partnership to entice investors.

The deal is not finalized, and a partnership may never materialize, the report says.

Read The WSJ piece for more details.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Falcon 900 EX EASY Ghana's presidential jet is one of the priciest in...bullet
2 Tech In reversal, FEMA says it is not 'shutting off' hurricane aid to...bullet
3 Tech AMD plans to release Spectre-proof processors — but you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sheep Meadow, New York City, circa late 19th century.
Tech Incredible photos of New York City when sheep roamed Central Park
There are few reminders left of the German Reich at the abandoned village used for the 1936 Olympic Games.
Tech Hitler's abandoned Olympic Village is now a decaying concrete wasteland — take a look
"Game of Thrones."
Tech HBO reportedly has over 5 million US subscribers outside traditional cable packages — more than double what it had a year ago (HBO)
I counted five garbage cans that were used to catch water dripping from the ceiling in Terminal B.
Tech I used one of the worst airports in the US — here's what it was like