Tech :  Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane have joined Netflix's 'House of Cards' following Kevin Spacey's firing, and the show is back in production

After firing Kevin Spacey in November over accusations of sexual misconduct, Netflix's "House of Cards" has returned to production on the sixth and final season.

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have joined the cast.

The final season will focus on Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright.

Kevin Spacey was fired from Netflix's "House of Cards" in November, after accusations of sexual harassment and assault surfaced against him from multiple men.

But while the show lost its star, it's now gained two new ones to join Robin Wright in the sixth and final season. According to Netflix, Diane Lane ("Unfaithful") and Greg Kinnear ("Little Miss Sunshine"), both Academy Award nominees, will appear in the season six. (Netflix did not reveal any details about their characters.)

When the accusations agianst Spacey surfaced in October, "House of Cards" had just begun production on the sixth season, which was already planned as its last. Production was halted. Then Spacey was fired, and the wrtiers had to rewrite the story without his character, Frank Underwood.

Production for the new season resumed on Tuesday, after three months hiatus for rewrites.

Wright, who plays Frank's wife, Claire Underwood, has long been considered one of the best parts of the show. She will be at the center of the season.