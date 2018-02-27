Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn dropped a shocking revelation about Baby Groot on Twitter


Tech 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn dropped a shocking revelation about Baby Groot on Twitter

  • Published:

Turns out we're now on Groot 2.0, as 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn says Baby Groot is actually Groot's son.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Disney play

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Disney

(Disney)

  • Turns out Baby Groot is the son of the grown Groot that was in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.
  • Director James Gunn revealed this on Twitter Tuesday.


Hold on for this one!

"Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise director James Gunn has always been heavily involved in the social media chatter surrounding his contribution to the Marvel Studios empire. So it wasn't a surprise when he jumped into the conversation when a tweet asking you to choose between saving Groot, one of the characters from "Guardians," or a Porg, the lovable creatures in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," started making the rounds on Tuesday.

Gunn launched into a back-and-forth on this with "Entertainment Tonight" producer and host Ash Crossan, who was on the side of saving the Porg. Gunn made the case that Groot is an "advanced lifeform" while Porgs are just animals (or, as he later put it, "penguins").

Then later in the thread, Gunn tweeted this bombshell: Baby Groot, featured in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," is not the same Groot from the first movie, who sacrificed himself to save his friends in the ending.

Baby Groot is his son!

We look forward to more explanation by Gunn, because the fans of Marvel are not going to rest until he clarifies this tweet.

Many people, including the team at Business Insider, believed that Baby Groot was a piece of Groot from the first movie, and was just growing in size all over again. At the end of "Vol. 2," Baby Groot had grown up to become Teen Groot. We'll see what size he is when he appears in "Avengers: Infinity War" in May with the rest of the Guardians.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 6 reasons you should buy last year's Galaxy S8 instead of the new...bullet
2 Two wheels These 5 bicycles cost more than a car you knowbullet
3 Tech Amazon is spending $1 billion to buy doorbell-camera startup...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Snapchat hotdog.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AMZN)
Yakuza 6
Tech Sega took down the demo for its most anticipated title of 2018 because a glitch let some people play the full game for free
net neutrality
Tech AT&T says it supports net neutrality and won't create internet 'fast lanes' — while pushing for the right to do just that (T)
null
Tech I've owned a Google Home Mini for three months now — here are the 4 biggest issues I have with it