Tech Here are all the confirmed original shows coming to Netflix in 2018

Netflix has a lot of content in store for 2018, including fan-favorite shows like "Marvel's Jessica Jones" and anticipated new originals like "Altered Carbon."

Netflix has a lot of original content in store for the new year.

While fan-favorite shows like "Marvel's Jessica Jones" and "Grace and Frankie" are returning with new seasons on Netflix in 2018, the streaming service is also set to release some new and anticipated originals.

These include the new sci-fi series "Altered Carbon," an original, interview-based show from David Letterman, and "Maniac," a dark comedy starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Netflix has said it will spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on shows and movies in 2018 — up from the $6 billion it spent in 2017.

To help you sort through all of the upcoming content, we've compiled a list of original shows that Netflix has confirmed are coming out in 2018. This excludes movies, kids' shows, and series that might not come out until 2019 or later.

Here are the 19 shows we know Netflix is for sure putting out in 2018, along with their release date if available:

"Lovesick" (Season 3) — January 1

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "In his quest for true love, Dylan found chlamydia. Joined by friends Evie and Luke, he relives past encounters as he notifies all his former partners."



"Grace and Frankie" (Season 4) — January 19

(Melissa Moseley / Netflix)

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."



"One Day at a Time" (Season 2) — January 26

(Adam Rose/Netflix)

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."



"Altered Carbon" (Season 1) — February 2

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel."



"Seven Seconds" (Season 1) — February 23

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop."



"Queer Eye" (Reboot) — February 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again ... one makeover at a time."



"Dogs of Berlin" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A politically sensitive murder forces two disparate detectives into a battle with the Berlin underworld and a confrontation with their own corruption."



"Insatiable" (Season 1) — 2018

(Neilson Barnard/Getty)

Netflix description: "In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client."



"Lost In Space" (Reboot) — 2018

(CBS)

Netflix description: "Stranded light years from their destination, the Robinson family must come together to survive. A new drama series based on the 1960s sci-fi classic."



"Edha" (Season 1) — 2018

(Brian Ach/Getty)

Netflix description: "Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant."



"Everything Sucks!" (Season 1) — 2018

(Getty Images)

Netflix description: "Two groups of high school misfits -- the AV club and the drama club -- collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon."



"Raising Dion" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A single mom must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her husband's death."



"The Mechanism" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil."



"The Umbrella Academy" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death, the threat of the apocalypse and more."



"Samantha!" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight."



"The Good Cop" (Season 1) — 2018

(AP / Matt Rourke)

Netflix description: "Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., in everything from handling criminals to handling women."



"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (Mini-series) — 2018

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

Netflix description: "Saddle up for six tales about the American frontier from the unique minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed this anthology."



"Untitled Letterman" — 2018

(Getty Images)

Netflix description: "The yet-to-be-named, six-episode series has Letterman combining two interests for which he is renowned: in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor."



"Maniac" (Season 1) — 2018

(John Sciulli/Getty)

Netflix description: "Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy series about an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams."



