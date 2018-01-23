Tech :  Here are the 17 biggest Oscar snubs of 2018

news

The Oscar nominations are finally here.

2017 was a competitive year in film, with a lot of great movies and performances.

While some of the nominations were surprising in a good way — like Jordan Peele's directing nomination for "Get Out," and the best original screenplay nomination for "The Big Sick" — there were still some favorites left out.

Comedy and action movies are largely ignored by the Academy, and this year was no different.

"Wonder Woman," one of the best-reviewed movies of the year and a box-office hit, got zero nominations. The coming-of-age comedy "Lady Bird" secured five nominations and is a frontrunner in categories including best actress, best director, and best picture. But many comedies got much less recognition, including no nominations besides screenplay for "The Big Sick."

The Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, March 4, on ABC.

So here are all the major Oscar snubs this year, from best picture and best director to best original song.

Best Picture

"Wonder Woman"

"Wonder Woman" was great, and a box-office hit. It was the ninth highest grossing film of 2017. Action movies need more recognition at awards shows, and we were hoping this one would make the cut.

"Thor: Ragnarok"

This was obviously a long shot, but we have to include it in the snubs anyway. The third film in the "Thor" franchise was a tonal departure from the first two, and all the better for it. It was one of the most delightful movies of 2017, and one of the funniest comedies of the year. It deserves a little more respect than it's gotten.

Best Director

Dee Rees, "Mudbound"

Dee Rees made the best Netflix original movie of all time, and it's so intense that the experience of watching it in your living room is almost like seeing it in a theater. That's hard to pull off, and while we're happy Greta Gerwig was nominated, we're bummed Rees wasn't a frontrunner for directing.

Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman"

With "Wonder Woman," Jenkins broke the record for biggest domestic opening for a female director. Jenkins turned a dull, boring, lifeless franchise around with "Wonder Woman." Without her touch in "Justice League," the movie fell flat.

Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me by Your Name"

"Call Me by Your Name" was one of the most visually stunning films of 2017, and had multiple amazing performances from Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg — which is a huge credit to Guadagnino's work with them.

Best Actress

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

Williams is one of those people who you think has an Oscar, but doesn't. She's been nominated four times, and was a favorite to get a nom for her role in "All the Money in the World." Her performance, along with nominee Christopher Plummer, transformed an expected screenplay into something more unique and interesting.

Best actor

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

We're not saying Franco should have been nominated after the allegations of 'inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior' surfaced against him, but this is a snub. Franco in "The Disaster Artist," which won him the Golden Globe, is Franco at his best. It was the role he was meant to play, and it shows. He put a lot of himself into it, and didn't hold back at all, kind of like Tommy Wiseau himself.

Best Supporting Actor

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Call Me by Your Name"

Stuhlbarg has a minor role in "Call Me by Your Name," but steals the show in a moving scene at the end. We won't spoil it for you, but if you've seen it, you know the one. It's one of those performances that will move you in theater and outside of it, even months later. It is a shame he wasn't nominated, because he also should've won the statue for this performance.

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

"Call Me by Your Name" is Hammer at his beat. After a few years of trying out action movies that didn't really pan out, Hammer proved he's still the rising star we thought he was when he was in 2010's "The Social Network." Hammer had incredible chemistry with Chalamet, and both actors really helped improve each other's performances. We're sad Hammer wasn't nominated, but he'll be up for something again, hopefully very soon.

Ray Romano, "The Big Sick"

The Oscars tend to ignore comedies, but they're getting better at it year by year. In "The Big Sick," Romano does his best work to date. With his comedic timing and dramatic moments, his role in the film was one of the reasons it was so special.

Best Supporting Actress

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Hunter is also overlooked for her performance in "The Big Sick." She's funny, and convincing as an anxious parent of her sick daughter, Emily. Like costar Ray Romano, her presence in the movie is one of the reasons it was so special, and one of the best romantic comedies in years.

Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Another comedic performance overlooked by the Academy, despite having huge acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Best Original Song

"Visions of Gideon," by Sufjan Stevens for "Call Me by Your Name"

Stevens should have gotten double nominations, or been nominated for this song instead of "Mystery of Love."

Best Animated Feature

"The Lego Batman Movie"

We have no idea how "The Boss Baby" was nominated, but this was not.

Best Original Screenplay

"I, Tonya"

"I, Tonya" is a lot of things. It's a comedy that looks into lower-class America, it's a comment on sexism, and specifically the sexism surrounding Tonya Harding in the 90s. It is also somewhat of a mockumentary, which asks the audience to try and figure out in talking-head interviews who did what, who is lying, and who is not. It has some confusing tonal shifts, but the movie is a lot of fun, with stunning performances from Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, and Sebastian Stan.

And the movie wouldn't have worked without Steven Rogers' thoughtful screenplay (which required a lot of research).

Best Foreign Language Film

"In the Fade"

Diane Kruger put a lot of work into her performance in the German film "In the Fade," which won the Golden Globe for best foreign film.

"BPM (Beats Per Minute)"

This heart-wrenching French fim, set in the 90s, is about a group of HIV/AIDS activists, and is an intimate look at the epidemic. It received rave reviews from critics and audiences, and has a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.