Tech :  Here are the best iPhone apps of 2017

Here are the best iPhone apps of 2017


  Published:

2017 has been a pretty great year for apps. Live trivia gameshow HQ Trivia burst onto the scene, and apps like Ikea Place took full advantage of augmented reality. Here are some of the best apps of 2017, in no particular order. The following is a transcript of the video.

HQ — LIVE TRIVIA GAME SHOW

Category: Game // Company: Intermedia Labs

The co-founders of Vine have done it again. HQ Trivia is a live game show with actual cash prizes. Tune in at 3 PM and 9 PM EST and try to survive through 12 fast-paced questions. Winners split a pot of $1,000 — sometimes more.


IKEA PLACE

Category: Augmented Reality // Company: Ikea

Ikea's app takes full advantage of augmented reality. You can virtually place furniture anywhere in your house. It scales products with 98% accuracy


MONUMENT VALLEY 2

Category: Game // Company: ustwo Games Ltd

Monument Valley 2 is full of mind-bending puzzles. They look like an interactive M.C. Escher print. The first game was downloaded over 26 million times and made over $14 million in sales


YOUTUBE TV

Category: Video // Company: Google

YouTube TV is a cheap way to get cable — without a cable package. It has all the broadcast networks and many essential cable channels. Packages start at $35/month


KITCHEN STORIES

Category: Cooking // Company: AJNS New Media

Throw away those boring recipes. Kitchen Stories shows you step-by-step cooking guides. When you choose a recipe you can even add the ingredients to a "shopping list." You can also watch beautiful videos showing cooking techniques.


ELK — TRAVEL CURRENCY CONVERTER

Category: Utilities // Company: Clean Shaven Apps

Elk won one of Apple's 2017 Design Awards. It's a sleek app that makes currency conversions simple


OXENFREE

Category: Game // Company: Night School Studios

Oxenfree Follow a group of teenagers in this supernatural thriller. The game combines a haunting story with stunning visuals. If you want a mobile game without microtransactions then this is for you.

