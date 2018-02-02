Tech :  Here's a list of Samsung devices expected to release after the Galaxy S9

news

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are all but confirmed, but details have surfaced about several other Samsung devices that may release in 2018, including the Galaxy S9 Active and the Galaxy Note 9.

A senior member of the XDA developer forum discovered the codenames for several unreleased Samsung smartphones and tablets within the code for a leaked version of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy Note 8. The list identifies the Galaxy S9 as "star" and Galaxy S9+ as "star 2," while the Galaxy S9 Active is listed as "astarqlte" and the Galaxy Note 9 as "crown."

Here's what we learned about Samsung's phones and tablets coming in 2018:

After the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung will release the more rugged "Active" versions of those phones.

Samsung's Active line serves as a rugged version of its premium S line — its devices are made of military-grade materials. Active smartphones were previously AT&T exclusives, but last year's Galaxy S8 Active also launched on T-Mobile.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be announced at the end of the month and released in March. Based on Samsung's prior release cycles, the Galaxy S9 Active could become available sometime in the summer.

Galaxy Note 9

With the Galaxy S9 phones coming this spring and the "Active" versions of the Galaxy S9 coming in the summer, the Galaxy Note 9 may release in the mid-August to the mid-September timeframe.

Little is known about the Galaxy Note 9, but many hope the device will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature that would allow for more screen real estate. Current leaks suggest the Galaxy S9 will likely maintain a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, but Samsung may change its placement for easier access to the sensor.

Most other devices on the list are smartphones or tablets that likely won't be available in the US.

Other smartphones on the list include the Galaxy C10 (c10lte), Galaxy C10 Plus (c10plte), Galaxy J2 2018 (j2y18lte), Galaxy J3 Neo (j3neolte), Galaxy J4 (j4lte), Galaxy J6 (j6lte), and the Galaxy J8 (j8lte). Based on Samsung's prior release cycles, these devices will likely be released internationally, in various Asian, European, African and Middle Eastern countries.

Also included on the list are the Galaxy A8 2018 (jackpotqlte) and Galaxy A8+ 2018 (jackpot2qlte), which have already released to various international markets.

Samsung also has tablets coming this year.

Tablets on the list include the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2018 (gta2xl), Galaxy Tab E 2018 (gtesy18lte), and Galaxy Tab S4 (gts4llte). There are also a number of codenames on the list that have not been connected to devices.