Tech :  Here's the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominations

Here is the full list of Oscar nominees for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony.
It's almost time for the biggest night of the year in Hollywood!
The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony were unveiled Tuesday morning by Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") and Andy Serkis ("The Force Awakens").
2017 was a great year for film, leaving many of the categories open, and no clear frontrunners for best picture.
"Get Out" surprised with four nominations including best actor for Daniel Kaluuya, best original screenplay, and best director for Jordan Peele.
Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" earned him his first nomination for directing, and has the second-most nominations (eight) next to "The Shape of Water" (13).
Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" made her the fifth woman ever to be nominated for best director, and got a few other nominations including best actress for Saoirse Ronan, best original screenplay, and best picture.
The ceremony itself will take place Sunday, March 4, on ABC, and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Here are all the nominees for the 2018 Oscars:
"Call Me by Your Name"
"Darkest Hour"
"Dunkirk"
"Get Out"
"Lady Bird"
"Phantom Thread"
"The Post"
"The Shape of Water"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
"The Big Sick"
"Get Out"
"Lady Bird"
"The Shape of Water"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
"Call Me by Your Name"
"The Disaster Artist"
"Logan"
"Molly’s Game"
"Mudbound"
"Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
"Edith and Eddie"
"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405"
"Heroin(e)"
"Knife Skills"
"Traffic Stop"
"Abacus"
"Faces, Places"
"Icarus"
"Last Man In Aleppo"
"Strong Island"
"Baby Driver"
"Dunkirk"
"I, Tonya"
"The Shape of Water"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
“Darkest Hour”
“Victoria & Abdul”
“Wonder”
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
"Kong: Skull Island"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
"War for the Planet of the Apes"
“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer
“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell
“Dear Basketball”
“Garden Party”
“Lou”
“Negative Space”
“Revolting Rhymes”
“DeKalb Elementary”
“The Eleven O’Clock”
“My Nephew Emmett”
“The Silent Child”
“Watu Wote: All of Us”
“Baby Driver”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water”
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
“Baby Driver”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water”
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Darkest Hour"
“Phantom Thread”
“The Shape of Water”
“Victoria and Abdul”
“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins
“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel
“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema
“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison
“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Blade Runner 2049″
“Darkest Hour”
“Dunkirk”
“The Shape of Water”