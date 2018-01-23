Tech :  Here's the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominations

news

It's almost time for the biggest night of the year in Hollywood!

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony were unveiled Tuesday morning by Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") and Andy Serkis ("The Force Awakens").

2017 was a great year for film, leaving many of the categories open, and no clear frontrunners for best picture.

"Get Out" surprised with four nominations including best actor for Daniel Kaluuya, best original screenplay, and best director for Jordan Peele.

Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" earned him his first nomination for directing, and has the second-most nominations (eight) next to "The Shape of Water" (13).

Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" made her the fifth woman ever to be nominated for best director, and got a few other nominations including best actress for Saoirse Ronan, best original screenplay, and best picture.

The ceremony itself will take place Sunday, March 4, on ABC, and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here are all the nominees for the 2018 Oscars:

Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Original Screenplay

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly’s Game"

"Mudbound"

Best Original Song

"Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

"Edith and Eddie"

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Best Documentary (Feature)

"Abacus"

"Faces, Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Man In Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Film Editing

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Original Score

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Live Action Short

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Animated Short

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote: All of Us”

Sound Mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Sound Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour"

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen

Production Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049″

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”