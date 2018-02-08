Tech :  Here's the last shot SpaceX got of Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and its dummy driver 'Starman'

news

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket carrying Elon Musk's 2008 Tesla Roadster, complete with a dummy driver named "Starman" wearing a SpaceX spacesuit, into space on Tuesday.

The payload was able to capture live footage of its journey through space for a time as it made its way toward Mars.

In the last shot SpaceX got of the car and Starman, a crescent-shaped Earth is seen disappearing into the background.

SpaceX on Tuesday successfully launched its biggest rocket ever.

As its payload, the test rocket carried Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and a dummy named "Starman" wearing one of SpaceX's spacesuits.

For a while after launch, SpaceX was able to keep tabs on the Roadster with cameras that broadcast a livestream. The epic views lasted until the car's battery died, which Musk had warned was likely to happen 12 hours after launch.

Before it ran out of juice, the car was able to take one final breathtaking shot.

Musk posted the last picture on Wednesday — a crescent-shaped Earth is shown fading into the distance as the car heads out to its elliptical orbit around the sun.

The initial plan was to have the Roadster head toward Mars orbit. Instead, the payload overshot, exceeding the red planet's spot in the solar system, and is headed toward the Asteroid Belt that's between Mars and Jupiter.

It's likely this is the last we'll ever see of the car and Starman — though they'll likely be in orbit for millions of years.