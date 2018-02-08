Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Here's the last shot SpaceX got of Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and its dummy driver 'Starman'


Tech Here's the last shot SpaceX got of Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and its dummy driver 'Starman'

  • Published:

In the last shot SpaceX got of the car and Starman, a crescent-shaped Earth is seen disappearing into the background.

starman roadster in space play

starman roadster in space

(YouTube / SpaceX)

  • SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket carrying Elon Musk's 2008 Tesla Roadster, complete with a dummy driver named "Starman" wearing a SpaceX spacesuit, into space on Tuesday.
  • The payload was able to capture live footage of its journey through space for a time as it made its way toward Mars.
  • In the last shot SpaceX got of the car and Starman, a crescent-shaped Earth is seen disappearing into the background.

SpaceX on Tuesday successfully launched its biggest rocket ever.

As its payload, the test rocket carried Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and a dummy named "Starman" wearing one of SpaceX's spacesuits.

For a while after launch, SpaceX was able to keep tabs on the Roadster with cameras that broadcast a livestream. The epic views lasted until the car's battery died, which Musk had warned was likely to happen 12 hours after launch.

Before it ran out of juice, the car was able to take one final breathtaking shot.

Musk posted the last picture on Wednesday — a crescent-shaped Earth is shown fading into the distance as the car heads out to its elliptical orbit around the sun.

The initial plan was to have the Roadster head toward Mars orbit. Instead, the payload overshot, exceeding the red planet's spot in the solar system, and is headed toward the Asteroid Belt that's between Mars and Jupiter.

It's likely this is the last we'll ever see of the car and Starman — though they'll likely be in orbit for millions of years.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech A mysterious supplement with a viral following has been officially...bullet
2 Tech 'GREED IS GOOD': Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick denies stealing...bullet
3 Tech Travis Kalanick used to think of Larry Page and Google like 'a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Yoky Matsuoka, Nest's chief technology officer, shows off the company's updated product lineup at a press event in September.
Tech Google’s move to bring Nest back into the fold is a sign that it’s taking the huge threat from Amazon seriously (GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN)
null
Tech 6 reasons why the Google Pixel 2 is the ideal phone for social media photographers
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on day three of the trial between Waymo and Uber Technologies on February 7, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Tech A complete guide to the weird and wacky tech-bro slang used by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
null
Tech Products made with CBD, a component of marijuana, are skyrocketing in popularity — here's what it is