Tech :  Hoda Kotb will be Matt Lauer's permanent replacement as 'Today' coanchor for NBC

Hoda Kotb will be Matt Lauer's permanent replacement as 'Today' coanchor for NBC


Hoda Kotb will be the permanent replacement for Matt Lauer on the "Today" show, serving as coanchor, NBC announced Tuesday.

Television personality Hoda Kotb arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's 23rd annual Women in Entertainment breakfast, in Los Angeles, California December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Television personality Hoda Kotb arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's 23rd annual Women in Entertainment breakfast, in Los Angeles, California December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Kotb, a beloved NBC veteran who has been with the network since 1998, had been filling in since Lauer was fired from NBC in November following an accusation of sexual misconduct. She has also cohosted the 10 a.m. (fourth) hour of "Today" since 2008, which she will continue to do moving forward, according to NBC.

"We are kicking off the year right, because Hoda is officially the coanchor of 'Today,'" the coanchor Savannah Guthrie said during Tuesday's broadcast. "This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled."

"I am pinching myself," Kotb said. "I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia, where my mom has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show."

NBC News' chairman, Andy Lack, announced the news in a memo right before the "Today" broadcast, according to CNN.

"Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running," Lack said in the memo. "They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of 'Today.'"

