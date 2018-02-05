Tech :  Hollywood stars slam Quentin Tarantino after Uma Thurman's account of mistreatment on the set of 'Kill Bill'

Several women in Hollywood came forward in support of Uma Thurman, who said director Quentin Tarantino mistreated her on the set of 'Kill Bill.'
Over the weekend, Uma Thurman accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. She also said that Quentin Tarantino, who directed her in "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill" (both produced by Weinstein), mistreated her on set.
Thurman's story inspired celebrities to criticize Tarantino for his tactics, including actress Jessica Chastain who wrote on Twitter, "How many images of women in media do we celebrate that showcase abuse? When did this become normalized 'entertainment'?"
In an interview with The New York Times, Thurman shared a video of a car stunt on the set of "Kill Bill" that she said Tarantino pressured her to do. Thurman said the stunt resulted in a concussion and injured knees for her, because the car crashed. Thurman provided a video of the crash to the Times.
Thurman also said that during shooting Tarantino spat in her face and strangled her with chains to get the performance he wanted out of her.
(Tarantino did not respond to requests for comment from the Times, and has not publicly commented since.)
After the interview was published, Hollywood stars shared their thoughts on Tarantino's tactics: