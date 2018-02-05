Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Hollywood stars slam Quentin Tarantino after Uma Thurman's account of mistreatment on the set of 'Kill Bill'


Tech Hollywood stars slam Quentin Tarantino after Uma Thurman's account of mistreatment on the set of 'Kill Bill'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Several women in Hollywood came forward in support of Uma Thurman, who said director Quentin Tarantino mistreated her on the set of 'Kill Bill.'

null play

null

(Getty)

  • In an interview with The New York Times, actress Uma Thurman said Quentin Tarantino, who directed her in "Kill Bill," made her do a stunt she wasn't comfortable performing.
  • The stunt resulted in a car crash, and Thurman suffered injuries from it.
  • Thurman also said Tarantino spat on her and choked her in order to get a better performance.
  • Women in Hollywood and other celebrities have come forward in her support, criticizing Tarantino for his techniques.

Over the weekend, Uma Thurman accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. She also said that Quentin Tarantino, who directed her in "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill" (both produced by Weinstein), mistreated her on set.

Thurman's story inspired celebrities to criticize Tarantino for his tactics, including actress Jessica Chastain who wrote on Twitter, "How many images of women in media do we celebrate that showcase abuse? When did this become normalized 'entertainment'?"

In an interview with The New York Times, Thurman shared a video of a car stunt on the set of "Kill Bill" that she said Tarantino pressured her to do. Thurman said the stunt resulted in a concussion and injured knees for her, because the car crashed. Thurman provided a video of the crash to the Times.

Thurman also said that during shooting Tarantino spat in her face and strangled her with chains to get the performance he wanted out of her.

(Tarantino did not respond to requests for comment from the Times, and has not publicly commented since.)

After the interview was published, Hollywood stars shared their thoughts on Tarantino's tactics:

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain play

Jessica Chastain

(Getty)



Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon play

Reese Witherspoon

(Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)



Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow play

Judd Apatow

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)



Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood play

Evan Rachel Wood

(Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)



Asia Argento

Asia Argento play

Asia Argento

(Getty Images)



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech RED announced its $1,200 smartphone is coming this summer — take a...bullet
2 Tech How Ghanaian drivers may be cheating Uber and car ownersbullet
3 Tech A 19-year-old who quit school to work at a $250 million startup...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Beer cans and liquor bottles lay on the ground after fans celebrated the Philadelphia Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. February 5, 2018.
Tech Photos show what Philadelphia looks like the morning after the Super Bowl
null
Tech A chemical used to make McDonald's fries could help cure baldness, Japanese scientists say
null
Tech Elon Musk plans to launch a Tesla Roadster to Mars this week — and a new photo shows a dummy driver called ‘Starman’
null
Tech The 'ripple effect' could have a huge impact on your weight loss goals