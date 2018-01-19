Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  IBM grew its revenues for the first time in 23 quarters but investors are still selling off stock (IBM)


Tech IBM grew its revenues for the first time in 23 quarters but investors are still selling off stock (IBM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

IBM stock is down in after hours trading.

Ginni Rometty play

Ginni Rometty

(Joe Scarnici/Stringer)

IBM stock declined 4% in after hours trading Thursday, despite beating analyst expectations for both revenues and earnings per share its fourth quarter 2017 earnings. The stock fell around $162.17, down from $169.19 when markets closed, though it was not immediately clear why.

It was a monumental quarter for the tech giant which grew its revenues from the year before, for the first time in 23-quarters.

However, a one-time tax charge of $5.5 billion related to changes in the US tax code caused IBM to swing to a loss of $1.14 in GAAP earnings per share versus earnings of $4.73 per share in the year ago period.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Revenues for the quarter (GAAP) were $22.54 billion, up 4% from the same time last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $22.05 billion.
  • Earnings per share for the quarter (non-GAAP) were $5.18, up 3% from the same time last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $5.17.
  • Revenues for the year (GAAP) were $79.1 billion, down 1% from last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $78.62 billion.
  • Earnings per share for the year (non-GAAP) were $13.80, up 2% from last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $13.81.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 10 years after cold calling his way into a job, this Ghanaian...bullet
2 New Mineral Ghana is hoping Lithium becomes the new goldbullet
3 Tech 11 fitness myths that are doing more harm than goodbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Instagram just added a new feature you might want to turn off — here's how (FB)
Atlassian cofounders Mike Cannon-Brookes, left, and Scott Farquhar
Tech Aussie tech giant Atlassian takes a stock hit after reporting a $47.3 million write-off thanks to Trump's tax plan (TEAM)
Chart of the day
Tech Forget factories, most companies plan to use their overseas cash to pay down debts (AAPL)
null
Tech People using Google's viral app that compares your face to art are complaining that it has an ugly flaw