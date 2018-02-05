Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk shared a moment of bromance ahead of SpaceX's monster rocket launch


Tech Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk shared a moment of bromance ahead of SpaceX's monster rocket launch

  • Published:

The space mogul bromance is alive and well. As Elon Musk prepares to launch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, he's exchanging Twitter love with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket sits at launchpad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on December 28, 2017. play

SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket sits at launchpad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on December 28, 2017.

(SpaceX/Flickr (public domain))

  • SpaceX is preparing to launch its most powerful rocket to date on Tuesday, called Falcon Heavy.
  • Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and founder of space company Blue Origin, sent Musk a well-wishing tweet on Monday.
  • Musk fired back a kissy face emoji.


There seems to be a bromance in the private space race.

On Monday, as SpaceX founder Elon Musk was making his last-minute preparations for a planned Tuesday launch of Falcon Heavy — the company's most powerful rocket — Jeff Bezos sent Musk a good luck tweet:

null play

null

(Twitter/@JeffBezos)

Musk has described the feat he's attempting as a veritable space ballet.

If the launch is a success, it'll send Musk's own 2008 Tesla Roadster into an elliptical orbit between Mars and the Sun. David Bowie's "Space Oddity" is expected to blast from the car stereo, for the universe to hear (except for the fact that sound can't really travel in space).

Musk has admitted there's a good chance the whole thing might blow up, so he is likely on edge as the launch time approaches. But he quickly sent a kissy face back to Bezos:

null play

null

(Twitter/@elonmusk)

A successful launch for Musk would demonstrate that the Falcon Heavy reusable rocket system will be a feasible way to send lots of stuff into space in the future.

Bezos, meanwhile, has his own competing space enterprise, Blue Origin. In December, the company launched a test dummy ("Mannequin Skywalker") into space in a reusable capsule called New Shepard, which could one day ferry passengers into space.

Bezos is also working on his own large-scale space delivery systems, but they're not ready yet. Blue Origin's big payload system, dubbed New Glenn, is unlikely to be quite as powerful as SpaceX's Falcon Heavy. While Blue Origin's system could one day deliver almost 100,000 pounds of stuff into orbit, SpaceX claims the Falcon Heavy could deliver more than 140,000 pounds into low-earth orbit.

How Blue Origin's New Glenn, SpaceX's Falcon, and NASA's Saturn V rocket systems compare. play

How Blue Origin's New Glenn, SpaceX's Falcon, and NASA's Saturn V rocket systems compare.

(Blue Origin/Dave Mosher, Business Insider)

But first, one of the moguls has to prove that their system actually works.

The warm and friendly tweets could be a sign we're in for more bromantic, competitive encouragement as the two billionaires continue trying out new ways to successfully launch people and payloads into space.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech What happens to your body after you diebullet
2 Tech A kid looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the...bullet
3 Tech Cryptocurrency scams on Twitter are so common, this guy built a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket stands ready for launch on February 5, 2018.
Tech SpaceX's enormous Falcon Heavy rocket is vertical on the launchpad — here's what it looks like up close
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaks with reporters about the withdrawn Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017.
Tech A powerful Republican Senator hints that Congress may discuss nationwide marijuana legalization this year
null
Tech VC Shervin Pishevar, who resigned after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, has dropped a lawsuit alleging a smear campaign
Natalie Wood Robert Wagner
Tech LA Sheriff's Department says it's getting closer to solving actress Natalie Wood's mysterious death, and that what her husband Robert Wagner has said 'doesn't really add up'