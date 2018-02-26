Tech :  Jennifer Lawrence says she turned off Oscar-nominated 'Phantom Thread' after 3 minutes

news

Jennifer Lawrence said she only watched three minutes of Oscar nominee "Phantom Thread" before she stopped watching.

She said she didn't "need to watch" a love story about a "narcissistic sociopath" artist who makes the girl "feel bad about herself."

Lawrence then clarified that she wasn't referring to former boyfriend and "Mother!" director Darren Aronofsky.

"Phantom Thread's" six Oscar nominations don't mean a thing to Jennifer Lawrence.

The Oscar-winning actress recently told Marc Maron on his "WTF" target="_blank" podcast that she only got through three minutes of "Phantom Thread,"which is nominated for best picture at this year's Oscars, before she stopped watching.

“I got through about three minutes of it. I put in a good solid three. I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie,” Lawrence told Maron. “I couldn’t give that kind of time ... Is it just about clothes? Is [Daniel Day-Lewis's character Reynolds Woodcock] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s like, an artist, so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. He is a little narcissistic. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie [laughs].”

If that sounds familiar, it's because Lawrence starred in director and former boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's controversial film "Mother!" last year. One of the main themes of the film, among other things, was an artist's obsession with his work.

"Mother!" was received poorly by audiences, with an "F" from audience polling company, CinemaScore. It also has a 69% critics Rotten Tomatoes score compared to "Phantom Thread's" 91%.

But Lawrence quickly clarified to Maron that she wasn't talking about Aronofsky when she mentioned a "narcissistic sociopath."

"I've dated people that nobody knows about," she said.