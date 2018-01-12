Tech :  Kendrick Lamar raps emphatically on this week's best new song — here are 4 more you can stream right now

This week, Kendrick Lamar teamed with Jay Rock and Future on a track for Marvel's "Black Panther," and Jack White released a single from his upcoming album.
This week, Kendrick Lamar collaborated with Jay Rock and Future on a track for Marvel's upcoming "Black Panther" movie, and Jack White released a single from his upcoming third solo album.
Here are the 5 best new songs you can stream right now:
Jack White's two-sided lead single from his upcoming third solo album, "Boarding House Reach," features one quality track in "Respect Commander," a frenetic, prog-rock piece with a heavy, blues-influenced interlude.
Khruangbin, a Texas-based trio, melds African and Middle Eastern influences with '70s-style funk. The band's latest single, "Friday Morning," is a slow-building and serene mix of winding guitar and bass.
Mike Milosh's R&B project Rhye stays in its effective realm of strings-laden slow jams on "Song For You," a four-minute single with emotive guitar work that recalls the more contemplative songs of The Velvet Underground.
Newly available for streaming, Jonny Greenwood's Golden Globe-nominated soundtrack to Paul Thomas Anderson's movie "Phantom Thread" features 18 classical-influenced tracks from the Radiohead band member. "House of Woodcock," its centerpiece, captures the film's beguiling shifts in mood.
Kendrick Lamar joins his TDE labelmate Jay Rock, rapper Future, and the English singer-producer James Blake on "King's Dead," an emphatic single from the Kendrick-curated soundtrack to Marvel's "Black Panther" with a dizzying, minute-long outro verse from Lamar.