Tech :  Kylie Jenner just announced the death of Snapchat (SNAP)

news

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest influencers on Snapchat.

But now she says it "is so sad" that nobody opens Snapchat anymore.



Snapchat may have just lost a very influential user.

Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, tweeted on Wednesday to her 24.5 million followers: "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad"

"still love you tho snap ... my first love," she followed up in a second tweet.

Perhaps Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wants to make a call. Kylie Jenner is one of the most important people on social media and one of the original "influencers." She has 104 million followers on Instagram.

She's used Snapchat in the past to show off a new haircut, or give a peek into her family life with boyfriend Travis Scott. She's a power user, posting frequently to millions of people, and if she's seeing less engagement on the platform, that's a bad sign for Snap, Snapchat's parent company.

She's also been professionally connected with the company, as well. Last year, she partnered with Snap to broadcast exclusive video on Snapchat in a format called "Ask Kylie."

Snapchat has historically had problems retaining "influencers," who have generally felt more supported by other platforms, like Instagram, which run special programs for people with lots of followers, and provide more data about their posts and followers.

Redesign problems

Jenner's change of heart may be related to a recent controversial redesign of the Snapchat app.

A petition for Snapchat to revert to its older design gained 1.2 million signatures before Snap was forced to respond and say that the new design isn't going anywhere.

Jenner is apparently not a fan of the redesign either. "Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think?" she tweeted earlier this month.

Jenner's followers might not be using Snapchat as much, but the company said earlier this month that the number of people that opened the app daily had increased 5% in the last quarter in 2017. So while Jenner isn't seeing the same engagement that she used to, Snap says it's still growing.

It's still not a good sign for Snap when a massive celebrity says that it feels like nobody is using its app.

Jenner's not getting rid of her Snapchat account, though. If you'd like to follow Kylie on Snapchat, her username is Kylizzlemynizzl.