Tech :  Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly star in Quentin Tarantino's next movie, which revolves around the Charles Manson murders


  • Published:

Leonardo DiCaprio will play an aging actor in the next Quentin Tarantino movie set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969.

Quentin Tarantino is diving into his rich stable of actors for his next movie.

The writer-director has reportedly signed on Leonardo DiCaprio to star in his next movie, according to Deadline (however, Business Insider is hearing the actor is still in talks and hasn't officially signed on yet). The movie will be set in 1969 Los Angeles, during the summer of the Charles Manson murders.

Tarantino and DiCaprio last teamed on the 2012 movie "Django Unchained."

According to Deadline, DiCaprio will play an aging actor in the movie. Specifics on the movie are still under wraps, however, the site is reporting that it will not be fully focused on the Manson murders, in which a group of Charles Manson followers entered the home of actress Sharon Tate and murdered her and four other people. Deadline also reported that the story will have a "Pulp Fiction" feel. (Tarantino's 1994 classic told a collection of interconnected stories.)

The movie will be released by Sony, which nabbed the project following a bidding war in the wake of Harvey Weinstein's firing from The Weinstein Company. Up until then, Tarantino had only made movies at Weinstein-backed companies TWC and Miramax.

Sony declined to comment for this story. Business Insider contacted DiCaprio and Tarantino's representatives for confirmation but did not get an immediate response.

