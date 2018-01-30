Tech :  LG's G6 and Q6 smartphones are getting fan favorite color options from the LG V30

news

Two of LG's 2017 smartphones, the LG G6 and LG Q6, will soon be available in new color options.

LG will release the new color options for the G6 and Q6 in February starting in Korea. There is no word on if or when the color options will be available in the US, but the G6 and Q6 are already available in five colors: Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Terra Gold, and Marine Blue.

Take a look at the new colors coming to the LG G6 and Q6 smartphones:

The LG G6 gets three new color options.

The high-end LG G6 released in March 2017. It's currently available in the US, where it sells for about $600 unlocked. The phone's new color options include Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet, and Raspberry Rose.

The LG Q6 gets two new color options.

The mid-range LG Q6 released in July 2017. It's currently available in the U.S., where it sells for about $300 unlocked. The phone's new color options include Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet.

LG decided to add new colors for the LG G6 after the Raspberry Rose LG V30 was so well-received at CES 2018.

LG showcased the Raspberry Rose LG V30 at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The color was reportedly a favorite among attendees of the technology convention, which likely prompted LG to expand its availability to other devices.

LG introduced Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet when the LG V30 was first unveiled in September 2017.

The LG V30, which sells for about $800 in the US, was the first LG phone to introduce the Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet colors (and later Raspberry Rose).