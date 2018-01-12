Tech :  Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to work on the 'All the Money in the World' reshoots unless he got paid more than $1 million dollars

news

According to a USA Today report, Mark Wahlberg refused to reshoot his scenes in "All the Money in the World" unless he got paid over a million dollars for the work.

Actor Christopher Plummer was hired to replace Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced a month before the film's release.

Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million dollars for the reshoots, while his costar Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000 due to her contract.

Back in November, it was announced that Ridley Scott's film would be reshot with Christopher Plummer in Kevin Spacey's role following the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey. Production on the film was already completed at the time.

Spacey had originally been cast as billionaire J. Paul Getty in the kidnapping drama. All scenes featuring the disgraced actor were reshot over 10 days, costing Imperative $10 million, according to USA Today. The film still made its December 22 release.

This week, USA Today reported that Wahlberg, a two-time Oscar nominee, made $1.5 million, and the film's female star and four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams made less than $1,000. According to TheWrap, the pay gap was because Williams' contract accounted for reshoots, while Wahlberg's did not.

But the plot thickens.

According to a new USA Today report, Wahlberg refused to approve Plummer's replacement of Spacey, and the inevitable reshoots, unless he was paid over a million dollars.

"What he said was, 'I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.' And that's how he (expletive) them," a "Hollywood insider" told USA Today.

Another source told USA Today that Wahlberg's lawyer vetoed Plummer in a letter to financiers until his demand for additional payment was met.

Given the sensitive reasoning behind Scott's decision to reshoot the movie with Plummer, Williams previously said, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Reps for Wahlberg did not immediately respond to USA Today's request for comment, or Business Insider's request for further comment.