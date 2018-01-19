Tech :  Michael Douglas has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee, days after preemptively denying it

news

Michael Douglas was accused of sexual harassment by the writer Susan Braudy in interviews with The Hollywood Reporter and "Today" on Friday.

Braudy alleged that, during her employment under Douglas in the 1980s, the actor subjected her to profane comments and masturbated in front of her.

Douglas preemptively denied the allegations in a Deadline article on January 9.

He called the allegations "an unfortunate and complete fabrication" to THR.

"He slid down the floor, unbuckled his belt and put his hand inside his trousers and I could see what he was doing. Then he began to sort of began to fondle himself. And I was very scared," Braudy said in an interview with "Today."

"He thought he was the king of the world and that he could humiliate me without any repercussions," she continued.

A rep for Douglas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Douglas called Braudy's allegations "an unfortunate and complete fabrication" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Braudy backed up her story to THR with notes and files she kept during her employment under Douglas, and with the testimony of three people she had told of her experiences.

Watch Braudy discuss her allegations against Douglas with "Today" below:

A representative for Douglas sent Business Insider the actor's full statement in response to THR's article. Find the statement below: