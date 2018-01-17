Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' book about the Trump White House is reportedly being shopped around as a TV series


Tech Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' book about the Trump White House is reportedly being shopped around as a TV series

  • Published:

Michael Wolff's best-selling book is going to become a TV series, and reportedly landed the author a seven-figure deal.

donald trump play

donald trump

(Getty Images/Pool)

  • Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is being adapted into a TV series.
  • The deal for the rights to the book was reportedly in the seven-figures.


Michael Wolff's best-selling exposé of Donald Trump's White House, "Fire and Fury" will be adapted into a television series.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and TV rights to the book in a deal that is in the seven-figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Endeavor Content — which is the financing and sales arm of William Morris Endeavor and IMG — has begun shopping the book to networks, according to the trade.

Wolff will be an executive producer on the series.

"Fire and Fury" looks inside the first year of the Trump administration and quickly became a sensation when juicy excerpts of it began coming out, topped by the on-the-record attacks made by Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon. Interest for the book reached a point where the book's publisher moved up the release date from January 9 to January 5 to capitalize on the growing demand.

The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 10 years after cold calling his way into a job, this Ghanaian...bullet
2 New Mineral Ghana is hoping Lithium becomes the new goldbullet
3 Tech 11 fitness myths that are doing more harm than goodbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tim Cook
Tech Tim Cook says Apple told users it was slowing their iPhones, but adds, 'I don't think a lot of people were paying attention' (AAPL)
Tom Siebel, founder, chairman and CEO of C3 IoT.
Tech C3 IoT, an almost failed startup founded by a colorful billionaire who was trampled by an elephant, has raised another $100 million
google shuttle bus attacked
Tech Buses carrying Apple and Google workers had their windows broken in a series of targeted highway attacks
JK Rowling, legendary fantasy author and crusher of Exeter students' dreams.
Tech JK Rowling just debunked a legendary 'Harry Potter' myth about her university — and students are shocked