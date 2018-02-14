Tech :  Michelle Obama dedicated a Valentine's Day Spotify playlist to Barack, and it includes Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Michael Jackson

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Former First Lady Michelle Obama dedicated a Valentine's Day playlist on Spotify to husband Barack on Wednesday.

Barack Obama is feeling the love from wife Michelle this Valentine's Day.

Michelle Obama dedicated a Valentine's Spotify playlist to the former president.

She posted the playlist art to her personal Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: "Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I'm dedicating a little Valentine's Day playlist to you! Click the link in my bio to hear the playlist."

The playlist includes a total of 44 songs that include a variety of genres and musicians, from modern-day R&B powerhouses like Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, to classic pop sensations like Michael Jackson, to country stars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Barack Obama reciprocated the heartfelt message with one of his own:

These aren't the first mushy posts from the two; the former President and First Lady have been vocal about their relationship on social media since leaving office, with birthday and anniversary posts.

Apart from Valentine's Day, the two are also celebrating their official portraits revealed by the Smithsonian on Monday.

Listen to the entire playlist below:

