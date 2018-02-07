Tech :  Model Miranda Kerr says when she and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel first met, the person sitting next to them predicted they would get married

news

Model Miranda Kerr told Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" how she met husband Even Spiegel, the CEO of Snap.

During a work dinner with Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey, Bailey predicted that Kerr and Spiegel would get married — even though the two had just met that night.

Once they discovered they had both recently purchased property in California, Kerr and Spiegel exchanged numbers.

They married in May and are expecting their first child together.

Glenda Bailey may be the editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, but she might have a career in fortune telling, too.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday, model Miranda Kerr revealed how she met husband Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap (maker of Snapchat), and it involves a bold prediction by Bailey.

During a work dinner with Bailey, Spiegel, who was friends with the people there, sat next to Kerr.

"Oh, he's cute," Kerr told Kimmel she thought at the time.

The two exchanged numbers after bonding over the fact they had both just bought property in California, Kerr in Malibu and Spiegel in Los Angeles.

"We were chatting about, 'Oh my God, your construction, my construction,'" Kerr said. (Kimmel jokingly referred to it as a "ruse.")

"I bet you two are going to get married," Bailey supposedly told Kerr. She was right. Kerr and Spiegel got hitched last May and are expecting their first child together.

But Spiegel had to leave the dinner early to prepare for work the next day.

"I was like, 'What, he's leaving?'" Kerr said. "He takes his work very seriously."

