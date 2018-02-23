Tech :  Mo'Nique and Whoopi Goldberg clashed on 'The View' during a conversation about boycotting Netflix and equal pay

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

On "The View" Thursday, comedian and actress Mo'Nique discussed her boycott of Netflix over equal pay.

(ABC/YouTube)

  • Mo'Nique also said that she felt like Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry (the producers on her 2009 movie "Precious") ruined her career.
  • This led to a heated conversation between Mo'Nique and co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Mo'Nique thinks that her struggle for equal pay has something to do with Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry. But Whoopi Goldberg does not agree.

On "The View" Thursday, comedian and actress Mo'Nique discussed her boycott of Netflix over equal pay. She's boycotting the streaming service because she says it didn't offer her a deal for a comedy special in the same ball park as Amy Schumer, who has a similar resume. (Mo'Nique has both a Golden Globe and an Oscar.)

Mo'Nique told the hosts of "The View" that she asked for equal pay to Schumer's deal, but was told it wasn't about resumes.

"Then what was it about?" Mo'Nique said.

Mo'Nique believes her struggle in the industry might have something to do with her 2009 film, "Precious." The film was produced by Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry. Mo'Nique won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role.

Mo'Nique said she felt like she was "punished" by Winfrey, Daniels, and Perry because she didn't promote the movie overseas. She chose not to promote the movie overseas because there would be no additional pay, and since it wasn't in her contract she thought she was done with the movie. "This is what happens, in my humble opinion, when you don't go up to the hotel room," Mo'Nique said.

But "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg did not like what Mo'Nique had to say.

“I’m going to stop you because contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie," Goldberg said, to some applause.

Mo'Nique responded by saying she believes actors should get paid for doing publicity. "If I had done something wrong contractually, they could've sued me."

“So for eight years my family has suffered and my career has suffered," Mo'Nique said, "because I would not allow those entities [Winfrey, Daniels, and Perry] to bully me. And because I did not allow the bullying to happen, this is what I sit in.”

You can watch the full clip below:

