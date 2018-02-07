Tech :  Music icon Quincy Jones says Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen can play guitar 'just like' Jimi Hendrix

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Quincy Jones said in an interview with Vulture that Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen can sing and play guitar "just like" rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

  • Quincy Jones said in an interview with Vulture that Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen can sing and play guitar "just like" rock legend Jimi Hendrix.
  • Jones also called The Beatles "the worst musicians in the world."

Legendary producer Quincy Jones unleashed an avalanche of wild answers in an interview with Vulture on Wednesday, including the revelation that he once dated Ivanka Trump.

But perhaps the most surprising statement Jones made in the Q&A is the following claim: that Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen can sing and play guitar "just like" rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

After calling The Beatles "the worst musicians in the world" in an extended response, Jones singled out Eric Clapton's band 1960s band Cream as a band "that could play."

"But you know who sings and plays just like [Jimi] Hendrix?," Jones continued. "Paul Allen."

"Stop it. The Microsoft guy?," Vulture's David Marchese replied.

"Yeah, man. I went on a trip on his yacht, and he had David Crosby, Joe Walsh, Sean Lennon — all those crazy motherf-----s," Jones said. "Then on the last two days, Stevie Wonder came on with his band and made Paul come up and play with him — he’s good, man."

Allen is well-known for his expensive possessions. He owns a number of valuable guitars, including one of Hendrix's. He also owns the Seattle Seahawks and has an estimated net worth of $17 billion.

Vulture linked in Jones' answer to a clip of Allen playing an impressive guitar solo, which you can find below:

