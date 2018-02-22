Tech :  Music legend Quincy Jones apologizes for the 'wordvomit' of his recent viral interviews, citing a 'family intervention' from his daughters

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones apologized Thursday for two recent viral interviews that he gave to Vulture and GQ.

(Getty Images)

Music legend Quincy Jones apologized Thursday for two wild interviews he gave to GQ and Vulture that went viral in recent weeks.

The 85-year-old producer shared a note on Twitter saying that his six daughters gave him a "family intervention" over the interviews.

In his Vulture Q&A, among many other quotable responses, Jones claimed that he "used to date" Ivanka Trump 12 years ago, and that Marlon Brando and comedian Richard Pryor had a sexual relationship.

"It’s apparent that 'wordvomit' & bad-mouthing is inexcusable," Jones wrote in the note. "I am sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I'm especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren't."

Read the full text of his statement below:

