Tech :  Music legend Quincy Jones apologizes for the 'wordvomit' of his recent viral interviews, citing a 'family intervention' from his daughters

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones apologized Thursday for two recent viral interviews that he gave to Vulture and GQ.
The 85-year-old producer shared a note on Twitter saying that his six daughters gave him a "family intervention" over the interviews.
In his Vulture Q&A, among many other quotable responses, Jones claimed that he "used to date" Ivanka Trump 12 years ago, and that Marlon Brando and comedian Richard Pryor had a sexual relationship.
"It’s apparent that 'wordvomit' & bad-mouthing is inexcusable," Jones wrote in the note. "I am sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I'm especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren't."
Read the full text of his statement below: