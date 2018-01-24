Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  NASA could detect alien life on other worlds using a telescope-powered 'sniff test'


Tech NASA could detect alien life on other worlds using a telescope-powered 'sniff test'

  • Published:

Detecting life on other planets remains an elusive goal. Scientists at the University of Washington think a new kind of chemical test might help.

James Webb Telescope play

James Webb Telescope

(Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)
  • In their search for life on other planets, scientists say they want to start using a new sense: smell.
  • They're hoping that by sniffing out and tracking down chemicals like methane and carbon dioxide via telescope, they'll be able to find more places that could be good breeding grounds for microbes, even if there's no oxygen present.


Is anybody out there?

It's a question astronomers wonder as they probe distant corners of the universe, tirelessly searching for signs of life outside of Earth.

A new study from scientists at the University of Washington argues that telescopes could perform a new kind of "sniff test" for life, looking for gases like methane and carbon dioxide that might bring new clues about where other organisms could exist.

The idea posited in the study, published in the journal Science Advances Wednesday, is that telescopes could track down "atmospheric chemical disequilibrium," a cocktail of chemicals that wouldn't normally be compatible with one another over long periods of time, but might be able to co-exist if they were also in the presence of life.

Some telescopes, including NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (set to launch in 2019), have a capability called "spectroscopy" which measures both radio waves and light. That's helpful because hot gases emit distinct wavelengths of light, so by peering through a telescope, scientists can pinpoint the "smell" of different chemicals in space, and know precisely which elements are present on other worlds.

The scientists say it's not enough to look for oxygen, which would be a tell-tale sign that life existed on another planet. After all, other beings or organisms might not even need oxygen. If they exist, they probably aren't just like us.

"We need to look for fairly abundant methane and carbon dioxide on a world that has liquid water at its surface, and find an absence of carbon monoxide," study author and astrobiologist David Catling said in a release. He's pretty sure that a recipe of methane, carbon dioxide and surface water would be a compelling signal that there is life nearby.

The researchers hope that NASA will take note of their new sniffing strategy as the agency prepares to launch the James Webb telescope next year. The telescope will check out exoplanets like the TRAPPIST-1 system, a neighborhood of seven rocky globes outside our solar system that scientists think could be habitable. If the telescope can take a whiff of the newly-discovered planets, it could get us closer to answering our questions about life in the universe.

But not everyone is certain that the technique will work smoothly. Astronomer and MIT professor Sara Seager has said using spectroscopy to examine into distant rocky planets will likely lead to false positive reports of chemicals and gases.

"We may not be able to point to a planet with certainty and say, 'That planet has signs of life,'" she wrote in a 2014 paper about spectroscopic life detection. She said successfully sniffing for alien life is something that's going to require next-generation telescope technology that doesn't yet exist.

Still, she said "with enough rocky worlds with biosignature gases, we will inspire confidence that life not only exists in the solar neighborhood but is common in our Galaxy."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 SoftBank Uber's highest investor advises the car-booking company to...bullet
2 Tech Samsung's Galaxy S9 may not have an in-display fingerprint...bullet
3 Frank Donkor This Ghanaian inventor has designed bicycles that move...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

facebook i usually sleep with
Tech Believe it or not, Facebook wants you to tell it who or what you sleep with (FB)
The Galaxy S9 will reportedly be very similar to last year's Galaxy S8, pictured here.
Tech It's official: Samsung will announce the Galaxy S9 on February 25th
The Botnik Studios Coachella poster used a neural network to generate fake band names that look and sound like the names of real musical acts.
Tech An Amazon-backed AI company is behind this hilarious fake Coachella lineup filled with bands you've probably never heard of (AMZN)
null
Tech San Francisco just appointed a new mayor to a heckling crowd, and everyone is arguing over who is the real puppet for the tech industry