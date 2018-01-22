Tech :  NBA star Paul George declared his love for PlayStation with a new $110 basketball shoe that vibrates and lights up

The PG 2 lights up with the PlayStation logo and vibrates like a DualShock controller.
NBA star Paul George has declared his love for PlayStation in the form of a new basketball shoe.
Called the PG 2, the limited-edition shoe was the result of a collaboration between Nike and PlayStation. George debuted the shoe during Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
George, a forward for the Thunder, is an avid gamer and considers himself one of "one of the biggest gamers in the NBA." Here's how he described his love for PlayStation in a news release about the new shoe:
"I just had a knack for video games. As soon as I discovered PlayStation, I was throwing hints here and there to my dad — cutting out the clipping of a video game, cutting out the clippings of the PlayStation, leaving it on his dresser. I remember on Christmas morning, I unwrapped my gift and sure enough, it was the PS2. I've been a PlayStation guy ever since."
The PG 2 has a few clever PlayStation-themed touches, like a light-up tongue that flashes George's logo on one shoe and the PlayStation logo on the other.
A button on the inside of the sneaker turns the lights on and off, and when you press it, it'll pulse like a PlayStation DualShock controller, according to Engadget.
Plus, the eyelets are the same colors as a PlayStation controller — red, pink, blue, and green — and the sock liner of the shoe features a special dynamic starry theme that anyone who buys the shoe will be able to download for their PlayStation 4.
Here's a closer look at the shoe:
The PG 2 will cost $110, according to Engadget, and goes on sale February 10.