Tech :  Netflix signed TV giant Ryan Murphy to a massive $300 million deal — here are his series ranked worst to best, from 'Glee' to 'American Horror Story'

Top showrunner Ryan Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reportedly worth $300 million dollars, in a major win for the streaming service.

Murphy has created such hit shows as "Glee," "Feud," and "American Horror Story," and has a bevy of content still on the way, including a "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" prequel for Netflix starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched.

We ranked all of Murphy's shows past and present based on Rotten Tomatoes critics scores.

Superstar television showrunner Ryan Murphy has signed a five-year deal with Netflix, worth a reported $300 million. The deal will mean all of Murphy's future shows will be on Netflix.

And Murphy has an amazing track record in the industry.

Two Murphy-created shows are currenty airing: new law enforcement procedural "9-1-1" on Fox and a new season of "American Crime Story" — "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" — on FX.

These won't go to Netflix, unless Fox makes a deal, but Murphy already has some upcoming shows made for Netflix.

His "Ratched" series — a prequel to "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" focused on the vile Nurse Ratched (played by Louise Fletcher in the original 1975 film, this time played by Sarah Paulson) scored a Netflix order in September. A Murphy comedy starring "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt called "The Politician" is also set to stream on Netflix.

Prior to the Netflix deal, FX had greenlit a second season of Murphy's anthology series "Feud", this time focused on Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Murphy has also been developing a drama-musical series called "Pose" for FX, with the largest transgender cast ever for a scripted series.

With so much TV coming from Murphy, it's easy to forget what he's already put out.

Here are his major shows, past and present, ranked from worst to best by Rotten Tomatoes critics scores:

Side notes: We broke ties with audience scores, and his first show, "Popular" in 1999, had no score. Rotten Tomatoes also takes the average of each season's score for the show's score, which is the number we used. We decided to separate the two seasons of "American Crime Story" because they are so wildly different, whereas the seasons of "American Horror Story" are far more connected.

9. "The New Normal"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Network: NBC

Years it aired: 2012-2013

Plot summary: "A single mother's life after she accepts the offer to be a surrogate mother for a gay couple."

What critics said: "'The New Normal' wants what 'Modern Family' is having. But if we're going to catapult from South Park to a Hallmark movie, we need a smoother ride." — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

8. "9-1-1"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Network: Fox

Years it aired: 2018-present

Plot summary: "Explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. They must try to balance saving people with solving problems in their own lives."

What critics said: "The Fox procedural '911' is absolutely impossible to watch with a straight face, despite the earnest attempts of its A-list cast." — Ben Travers, Indiewire

7. "Glee"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Network: Fox

Years it aired: 2009-2015

Plot summary: "A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club, where they find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voice, while working to pursue dreams of their own."

What critics said: "At its best, 'Glee' is not just entertaining but elating, dramatizing Breakfast Club-quality teen angst with the aid of tight production numbers covering new and classic popular songs." — Troy Patterson, Slate

6. "American Horror Story"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Audience score: 71%

Network: FX

Years it aired: 2012-present

Plot summary: "An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a possessed farmhouse, and a cult."

What critics said: "While it sometimes displays Murphy's go-for-broke inconsistency of character and style, it also makes for very fascinating television." — Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

5. "Scream Queens"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Audience score: 77%

Network: Fox

Years it aired: 2015-2016

Plot summary: "A semi-anthology series that centers on returning characters being terrorized by a serial killer in different locations, including a university and a hospital."

What critics said: "It's an odd mash-up that leaves little room for real connection to the characters, having faith instead in laughs and blood. Then again, laughs and blood have a good track record." — Tom Long, Detroit News

4. "Nip/Tuck"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Network: FX

Years it aired: 2003-2010

Plot summary: "The dark and twisted trials of two plastic surgeons."

What critics said: "Nip/Tuck is gloriously unafraid of operatic gestures and Grand Guignol touches, but its core relationships are drawn with surprising depth and subtlety." — Nathan Rabin, The A.V. Club

3. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Network: FX

Years it aired: 2018

Plot summary: "The murder of Gianni Versace turns the eyes of the world onto Miami Beach."

What critics said: "This new series is still well worth watching. Murphy's at his best when he takes tabloid material and, without draining away its juiciness, reframes it to grapple with serious issues." — John Powers, NPR

2. "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Network: FX

Years it aired: 2017

Plot summary: "An anthology series centering on famous feuds, including Bette Davis & Joan Crawford."

What critics said: "The show hits home because the story is a lot bigger than just a couple of movie stars — it's a surgical dissection of American fame, all the brutality and blood behind the dirty business of dreams." — Rob Sheffield, Rolling Stone

1. "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Network: FX

Years it aired: 2015

Plot summary: "'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' is a limited series that takes you inside the O.J. Simpson trial with a riveting look at the legal teams battling to convict or acquit the football legend of double homicide."

What critics said: "'The People v. O.J.' may be the best vehicle thus far for bringing up complex, broader questions about American justice, without losing sight of the human toll." — Lenika Cruz, The Atlantic