Tech :  Netflix's programming boss says 'Everything Sucks!' is the next 'sleeper hit' you should keep an eye on


Netflix's content boss, Ted Sarandos, singled out "Everything Sucks!" as a Netflix original series that "people should keep an eye" in an earnings call.

"Everything Sucks!" play

"Everything Sucks!"

(Netflix)

  • The 90s-set, coming-of-age comedy series premieres February 16 on Netflix.
  • Watch the first trailer for the series below.

In an earnings call Monday, Netflix's head of content Ted Sarandos listed a few upcoming Netflix originals that audiences should look forward to, including the big-budget, sci-fi series "Altered Carbon," and the comedy series "Everything Sucks!"

Sarandos singled out "Everything Sucks!" as a "sleeper hit that people should keep an eye on."

Jahi Winston and Peyton Kennedy in "Everything Sucks!" play

Jahi Winston and Peyton Kennedy in "Everything Sucks!"

(Netflix)

"Everything Sucks!" is a coming-of-age comedy series that "follows two groups of high school misfits," an A/V club and a drama club, "who collide in 1996 Oregon," according to Netflix's description of the show.

Variety says the show's plot centers on two friends who "join forces to make a movie."

"Everything Sucks!" premieres February 16 on Netflix.

Netflix released the first trailer for the series last week (which you can find below), and it features a "Pop-Up Video"-themed view of a classroom, filled with 90s-related nostalgia and humor.

The series is led by the up-and-coming teen actors Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston.

