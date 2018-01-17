Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Nintendo just unveiled Labo, a $69 cardboard controller for the Switch you have to build yourself


Nintendo's got something new!

Nintendo Labo play

Nintendo Labo

(Nintendo)

  • Nintendo announced "Labo" on Wednesday evening with a video.
  • The product is an addition to the Nintendo Switch, the popular game console from Nintendo.
  • Using cardboard constructions, Switch owners will create new ways of controlling their console.


Nintendo unveiled a new product on Wednesday evening, named "Labo."

The bizarre-looking new idea uses cardboard to craft new ways of controlling games on Nintendo's popular Switch console.

The device starts at $69.99, and is scheduled to launch on April 20.

There are two different versions of Labo, as seen here:

(Nintendo)

The idea with Labo is you can buy one of several sets, which come with instructions for how to construct your controller.

Nintendo's pitching the idea as a combination of "the magic of Nintendo Switch with the fun of DIY creations," and is using "Make / Play / Discover" as the slogan for Labo.

Here's how it works: After you get home with Labo, you'll pull out instructions, and a bunch of cardboard, and construct whichever kit you've purchased.

Once constructed, you can insert your Nintendo Switch into the corresponding locations and play one of several games shown.

Each construction is called a "Toy-Con" — a nod to Nintendo's "Joy-Con" controllers for the Switch. play

Each construction is called a "Toy-Con" — a nod to Nintendo's "Joy-Con" controllers for the Switch.

(Nintendo)

That's right: More than just cardboard construction sets, Labo comes with software to play along with your new creation.

Some of the examples given are a fishing game (where you build your own fishing pole), a piano (where you build your own mini piano), and a racing game (where you build your own handlebars).

The games look simple and intuitive, like "Wii Sports."

One game even uses an almost virtual reality-like setup to enact massive robot battles:

(Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo will be available on April 20 starting at $69.99. You can read more about it from Nintendo on Labo's official website.

A video debuted alongside the announcement, which you can see here:

