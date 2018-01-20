Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Nintendo's Switch boosted not only the company, but the entire video game industry


The Nintendo Switch had a great run in 2017. The Japanese video game giant sold nearly 3 million Switches the month it launched, wiping out all of the company's stock. Nintendo has been doubling down on manufacturing ever since but is still struggling to keep up with demand. To date, the Switch is the fastest selling console ever in the US.

Not only has the Switch's popularity boosted Nintendo's sales, it's had a marked effect on the entire US video game business. As indicated by this chart from Statista, which is based on data from market research firm NPD Group, the Switch played a big role in boosting total US game console sales last year and helping push overall industry sales to a record high.

