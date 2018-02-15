Tech :  NPR's 'On Point' host Tom Ashbrook fired over allegations of workplace abuse

news

NPR host Tom Ashbrook has been fired from the popular radio show "On Point" over allegations that he created an abusive workplace for his employees.

More than 11 current and former employees came forward with allegations of verbal abuse, bullying, and unwanted contact.

Tom Ashbrook, the host of NPR's popular radio show "On Point," has been fired over allegations that he created an abusive workplace for his employees.

Ashbrook hosted the nationally syndicated show at Boston radio station WBUR for 16 years.

WBUR placed him on leave in December 2017 after 11 current and former employees came forward with allegations of verbal abuse, bullying, and unwanted contact.

WBUR said the number of complaints grew in subsequent months after Boston University, which owns WBUR, launched two independent investigations into the matter.

Boston University's investigations found that Ashbrook's conduct "created an abusive work environment," but "was not sexual in nature and did not constitute sexual harassment."

"I am deeply disappointed by this decision, which I believe is profoundly unfair both to me and the listeners who [have] been such a part of On Point," Ashbrook said in a statement. "I'm sorry to those who found the show's pace and me just too much."

"On Point" is carried by more than 290 stations. WBUR said the show will continue to be produced with a rotation of fill-in hosts, including journalists Jane Clayson, Tom Gjelten and Ray Suarez.