Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Oracle is making a massive investment in 12 new data centers to gain ground on Amazon in the cloud wars (ORCL)


Tech Oracle is making a massive investment in 12 new data centers to gain ground on Amazon in the cloud wars (ORCL)

  • Published:

The new data centers will be built throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Mark Hurd play

Mark Hurd

(Business Insider)

  • Oracle is adding 12 new cloud data centers around the world, the company announced Monday.
  • The new datacenters will be built throughout Asia, Europe, and North America.
  • It's part of Oracle's efforts to reposition itself as a cloud infrastructure company.

Oracle is making heavy investments in its cloud infrastructure with the addition of 12 new data center locations around the world, the company announced Monday.

“As we invest, our margins will continue to expand. And with our global datacenter expansion, we are able to help customers lower IT costs, mitigate risks and compete like they never have before,” said Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd in a statement.

The 12 new locations include China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea in Asia, as well as Amsterdam and Switzerland in Europe. Oracle will also open two new data centers in both Canada and the US.

Oracle, which made its name and fortune selling on-premise databases, is in the midst of repositioning itself as a cloud provider. However, the company consistently ranks behind other tech giants — including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and IBM — in terms of market share.

Last quarter, Oracle reported $1.5 billion revenue across its cloud products, compared to $1 billion at Google, and $5.1 billion at AWS, though each company includes a different set of product offerings in its cloud calculations, so it's not accurate to directly compare their cloud revenues.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Uber offers new insurance policy for riders in Ghanabullet
2 Konga E-Commerce in Africa is a puzzle the world is struggling to crackbullet
3 Tech I've started to mine cryptocurrency, and it's surprisingly easy...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Apple HomePod
Tech I’m a huge Apple fan — but there are 9 big reasons why I’m not buying the HomePod (AAPL)
null
Tech After ten years, Apple is totally changing how it makes iPhone software — and users should be ecstatic (AAPL)
Tech CoD_02 12 18 Tech Chart of the Day
Tech Apple topped the Swiss in holiday watch shipments (AAPL)
null
Tech How Trump's immigration policies are wreaking havoc in Bachelor Nation