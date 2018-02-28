Tech :  Paramount has delayed the premiere of its 'Heathers' TV reboot because of the Parkland shooting

news

The Paramount Network is delaying the premiere of its "Heathers" reboot out of respect for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The reboot of the Winona Ryder and Christian Slater 1988 movie was set to premiere March, but will now be delayed until later this year. The plot of the movie (and the new show) revolves around a teenage girl who teams up with another student to murder the popular kids at their school.

On Wednesday, Paramount Network (formerly SpikeTV) released a statement:

"Paramount Network's original series 'Heathers' is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society's most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence. While we stand firmly behind the show, in the light of recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved one, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year."

Even though "Heathers" is comedic, its depiction of violence between teenagers, especially on school grounds, is likely the reason why the Paramount Network made the decision to postpone it.

The Paramount Network describes the "Heathers" reboot as an "hour-long pitch black comedy set in the present day." It stars Grace Victoria Cox, James Scully, Melanie Field, and Brendan Scannell. Shannen Doherty, who starred in the original “Heathers,” is set to guest star along with Selma Blair and Casey Wilson.

Paramount did not specify when the series will premiere (however it has not been canceled).