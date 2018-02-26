Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Parents in the US are worried about their children's use of smartphones


Tech Parents in the US are worried about their children's use of smartphones

  • Published:

As more and more studies emerge about the use of smartphones and social media in our daily lives, many parents are worried. Can smartphones have an adverse effect on young children?

In a recent study by nonprofit Common Sense Media, nearly half of the adults surveyed said that their children exhibited addictive behavior in their use of a smartphone. But parents were split over whether new technologies are actually harming the mental-health of children.

As this chart by Statista shows, 50% of the parents surveyed were worried about their child's smartphone use and its effect on their mental health. But parents were far more in agreement when it came to determining whose responsibility it is to curb a child's cellphone use: 89% said that it was up to parents to decide when their kids have spent enough time on a device.

Chart of the day play

Chart of the day

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Two wheels These 5 bicycles cost more than a car you knowbullet
2 Tech 'Black Panther' earns $108 million at the box office in its 2nd...bullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy last year's Galaxy S8 instead of the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Priscilla Chan with her husband, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, FIT, FB)
Ryan
Tech Ryan Seacrest's former stylist describes years of alleged sexual harassment and assault — and says the investigator hired by E! was 'whitewashing it for Seacrest’s side'
Roofs are seen covered in snow in downtown Rome, Italy February 26, 2018.
Tech Rome, which had only seen snow once in the last 33 years, just got hit with a rare 'Beast from the East' storm — even priests at the Vatican came out to play
Salesforce Keith Block
Tech Marc Benioff's right-hand man could make another $200,000 after Salesforce finally lets its top execs get raises again (CRM)