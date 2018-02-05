Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  People hate Dodge Ram's Super Bowl ad, which uses a Martin Luther King speech to sell trucks


Tech People hate Dodge Ram's Super Bowl ad, which uses a Martin Luther King speech to sell trucks

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dodge Ram's Super Bowl commercial featured a speech by civil rights activist and legend Martin Luther King, Jr.

dodge ram super bowl ad play

dodge ram super bowl ad

(YouTube)

  • Many people are criticizing Dodge Ram's Super Bowl Ad, which heavily featured a speech by civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
  • "Are MLK’s words really being used right now to sell cars?" an editor at Wired wrote in a tweet that's going viral.
  • The speech the ad uses was spoken by King 50 years ago today.


Dodge Ram's Super Bowl ad features a speech by Martin Luther King — and now many are criticizing it.

"Are MLK’s words really being used right now to sell cars?" Wired editor Nicholas Thompson wrote in a tweet reacting to the commercial.

Many others chimed in, saying they felt it was inappropriate of Dodge to use an iconic Civil Rights speech to sell cars.

"At a time when we really need MLK's encouraging words to come together for a greater good, Ram is selling trucks to a hungry-hurting nation. Ugh!!" said another person.

The commercial pulls from King's speech on greatness and service, which was delivered 50 years ago on February 4.

"Recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant ... That's your new definition of greatness — it means that everybody can be great because everybody can serve," King says in a voiceover during the commercial, which depicts fishermen, military, football players, and others on the job before cutting to shots of Dodge Ram trucks.

The commercial ends with Dodge's tagline, "Built to Serve."

Here's the full commercial:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech A 19-year-old who quit school to work at a $250 million startup...bullet
2 Tech RED announced its $1,200 smartphone is coming this summer — take...bullet
3 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech The best and worst Super Bowl 2018 commercials
justin timberlake dancers super bowl halftime show
Tech People thought NSYNC was about to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show — but it turned out to just be 4 random dudes
Screen Shot 2018 02 04 at 9.02.05 PM
Tech Verizon came back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011 with this incredibly emotional commercial
kid on phone during Justin Timberlake halftime show
Tech A kid looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show next to him spurred hilarious reactions