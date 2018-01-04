Tech :  Photos show how a 'bomb cyclone' is pummeling New York City with snow and ice

news

Early Thursday morning, a powerful winter storm hit New York City. The Nor’easter is expected to threaten the area with heavy snow, fast winds, and close-to-zero temperatures until Sunday, when it will make its way to Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maine.

Meteorologists say that the storm is experiencing "bombogenesis," target="_blank" meaning rapid atmospheric pressure has fallen below 24 millibars in less than 24 hours. In other words, the low air pressure is creating an especially strong storm.

Take a look at how New York City is coping.

A frigid storm is hitting cities, including New York City, along the Eastern seaboard.

Temperatures will drop close to zero on on Friday evening in New York City. When you factor in the windchill, New York will feel as cold as -35 on Saturday.

Both New York City and Philadelphia are under a winter storm warning from Thursday at 1 a.m. through Friday at 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Around 8 inches of snow will blanket the city. Long Island could get up to a foot. If the storm moves further east, snowfall accumulation could increase as well.

Wind gusts have topped 40 mph in the city and have almost hit 60 mph on Long Island.

1,500 plows and 693 salt spreaders have tried to contain the snow.

Source: The New York Times

The snow has already closed schools, stopped flights at La Guardia and Kennedy Airports, and slowed down commutes.

Snow has also migrated from the ground level to some underground subway platforms.

A number of public housing developments have lost heat and hot water.

City officials and residents worry that frozen pipes will burst when they thaw.

On Wednesday, the water in a fountain in Manhattan's Bryant Park turned into icicles and ice shards.

“This is a serious, serious storm,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Thursday. “We expect tough conditions for days to come, particularly in terms of cold.”

Nationwide, the past three weeks has been one of the longest cold stretches in recent history.