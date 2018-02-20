Tech :  Photos show how Seattle’s favorite businesses vanished after Amazon showed up — and it could be an omen for the HQ2 city

In a photo project called Vanishing Seattle, local resident Cynthia Brothers is documenting the independent businesses that are shuttering in the city.
In the past two decades, Amazon has grown from a startup birthed inJeff Bezo's garage into one of the world's largest tech companies.
In the late 1990s, the online-retail giant planted its first headquarters in Seattle, Washington, where it now employs 40,000 people and spans 8.1 million square feet.
Amazon's presence has fundamentally changed the city, according to Cynthia Brothers, a 36-year-old Seattle native. In recent years, she has noticed that coffee shops, grocers, restaurants, and bars beloved by locals are increasingly shutting down to make way for upscale redevelopments.
Brothers — and many urbanism experts — argue that Amazon's rise has contributed to the closure of independent retailers, along with rising housing prices, increased traffic, and constant construction.
Seattle's gentrifying landscape inspired Brothers to launch Vanishing Seattle, an Instagram account that documents longstanding businesses that have shuttered. The photo project reveals a potential future for the city Amazon picks to house its new headquarters, called HQ2.
Brothers describes Inay’s as a popular institution that served as a hub for Seattle’s Asian-American and LGBT communities.
While the connection between gentrification and small-business turnover is complicated, a number of independent retailers are under pressure from soaring rents in Seattle, Brothers said.
Two Bells’ closure “hit people hard,” Brother said.
Real estate website Apartment List recently looked at HQ2's potential impact on 15 North American cities, and found that it could raise rent prices by up to 2% annually.
According to the report, the HQ2 metro areas with the highest rent increases would include Raleigh, North Carolina (1.5% to 2% annually) and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (1.2% to 1.6%).
"People don’t hang out after work or on the weekend. And what’s there now? A West Elm and fitness club that costs $200 month. It’s a cultural wasteland,” she said.
Drag queen Atasha performs "And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going" on the closing night of Inay's, a former restaurant and bar in Seattle.