Tech :  Photos show how the East Coast is frozen over in a 'bomb cyclone'

Hold on to your hats, East Coasters. It's not over yet.

Hurricane-force winds are whipping up snow and freezing rain across the Northeast, as the biggest storm of the season yet continues barreling it's way northwards on the Atlantic.

Parts of New York could see a foot of snow before it's all over, while Boston is getting slammed with a wall of freezing water larger than residents have seen in decades.

Fountains in Georgia went solid, while in the nation's capital, the President saw snow in his backyard.

Meteorologists say that the storm — which has been dubbed a "bomb cyclone,"— is experiencing "bombogenesis," target="_blank" with low air pressure creating an especially strong storm.

Take a look at what's been happening.

As far south as Savannah, Georgia, fountains were frozen.

Thermometers dipped into unseasonably icy, below freezing territory.

Savannah got an unusual inch-plus of snow.

These guys were out early in Forsyth Park Thursday morning as snow and cold weather blanketed the area.

It was the perfect opportunity for Jonas Kassof, who lobbed snowballs at his sister.

The Washington Post said it's the heaviest snowfall that region's seen in nearly three decades.

In South Carolina, this seven-year-old used her boogie board as a sled.

But further north, things were about to get worse.

Ground crews cleared the snow outside the West Wing of the White House.

The "bomb cyclone" dumped huge amounts of snow from Florida to Maine, where blowing snow is expected to continue on Friday.

The white funnel was even seen from space.

Thousands of flights were canceled as airports shut down from Savannah to New York City.

Firefighters in Boston had to wade through icy waters as parts of the city flooded with tidal surge.

Around 20 people evacuated their homes and in some spots emergency personnel had to wade in icy water up to their shoulders to help usher people to safety.

While a bit further north in Rockport, Massachusetts, a meteorologist had to jump in and help a policeman free a car stuck on a flooding pier.

But it isn't over yet.

A rush of frigid air behind the snow means New York could see weekend wind chills as low as negative 15 degrees.

Further north in Maine, where people are dealing with blizzard conditions, the windchill could drop to -29 before bouncing back into positive territory on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.