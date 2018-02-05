Tech :  Photos show what Philadelphia looks like the morning after the Super Bowl

The City of Philadelphia has started a massive clean-up after Eagles fans stormed the streets, broke windows, and took down light poles.
After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, fans took to the streets to celebrate the team's first-ever victory in franchise history.
On Sunday night and early Monday morning, crowds flipped over a car, set another vehicle on fire, took down and climbed light poles, smashed windows, scaled City Hall with a keg, and littered streets with beer cans and other debris. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reports that between "Everything is free" chants, several fans looted a gas station.
Philadelphia has now started cleaning up. Photos on social media show some of the morning-after mess.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer